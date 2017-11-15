Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Bowl |Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

This recipe is so quick and easy, I’m just going to go ahead and give it to you ❤
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Bowl
Prep time: 2 minutes
Cook time: 0 minutes
Makes 1
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup Pumpkin Puree (NOT Pumpkin Pie filling)
- 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- dash of cinnamon
- 1/4 cup of crushed ice
- 1/2 cup of Greek Yogurt
- 1/3 cup of unsweetened almond milk
- drizzled honey on top (optional)
Directions
- Put everything into a blender: ice first and save honey for topping.
- Once blended, if it seems a little thin just pop it in the freezer while you make your morning coffee. Then take it out and top with honey or other desired toppings!
**Most ingredients I got from Aldi and Lidl, just FYI 🙂 **
Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤
