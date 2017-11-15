Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Bowl |Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

This recipe is so quick and easy, I’m just going to go ahead and give it to you ❤

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Bowl

Prep time: 2 minutes Cook time: 0 minutes Makes 1 Ingredients 1/4 cup Pumpkin Puree (NOT Pumpkin Pie filling)

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 tablespoon maple syrup

dash of cinnamon

1/4 cup of crushed ice

1/2 cup of Greek Yogurt

1/3 cup of unsweetened almond milk

drizzled honey on top (optional) Directions Put everything into a blender: ice first and save honey for topping. Once blended, if it seems a little thin just pop it in the freezer while you make your morning coffee. Then take it out and top with honey or other desired toppings!

**Most ingredients I got from Aldi and Lidl, just FYI 🙂 **

