Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Bowl |Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

November 15, 2017 One Comment

This recipe is so quick and easy, I’m just going to go ahead and give it to you ❤

 

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Bowl

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Makes 1

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup Pumpkin Puree (NOT Pumpkin Pie filling)
  • 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • dash of cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup of crushed ice
  • 1/2 cup of Greek Yogurt
  • 1/3 cup of unsweetened almond milk
  • drizzled honey on top (optional)

Directions

    1. Put everything into a blender: ice first and save honey for topping.
    2. Once blended, if it seems a little thin just pop it in the freezer while you make your morning coffee. Then take it out and top with honey or other desired toppings!
**Most ingredients I got from Aldi and Lidl, just FYI 🙂 **

 

Remember to follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our blog for the latest!

 

 

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤

 

Advertisements
CategoriesRecipes
Tags, , , , , ,