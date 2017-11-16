Do you need a coach?

It’s that time again…holiday season. Everyone will be talking about how much they ate and setting New Year’s resolutions. But why? Why is this only a thing that begins this time of the year? It sets you up for failure and you don’t even realize it!

If this sounds like you, or someone you know, they yo-yo back and forth, New Year’s comes and it starts off well. Eventually though, you are back to square 1. You need a coach. Not just for this time of the year, but for the beginning of your journey to health and fitness.

What can a coach do for you?

I don’t know about other coaches, but I can help you get and stay on the right track. I can give you guidance, information, support, and motivation. Mind you, it’s not my job to be your friend. Sure, I want to be. But first, we have work to do. I’m not mean by any means, but I am honest and I will hold you accountable.

That’s the thing – accountability. Taking responsibility for your actions. Understanding that if you continue down the path you’re on, things won’t change.

Why now?

If you set time limits, “Oh, I’ll start tomorrow”, “I’ll start after this slice of cake”, it sets you up for failure. Do this right now: Go take our Pre-Coaching Questionnaire so I can learn about you. Once I get your response, I will give you 3 days of my time, absolutely free. There are only 3 spots open for this opportunity!

Once I have your response, I will contact you within 24 hours letting you know you are in, or not if we are full, and from there we will continue with your first session. Your first session goes over everything, the way I coach, the tools I give you, and the ways you can contact me. It helps you understand our sessions and we will begin discussing your goals. In your first session, I will ask you what days you want to schedule me. They don’t have to be 3 consecutive days. After our initial session, you can 3 days in a row, 3 days – 1 time a week, 3 days – once a month, however you want! You tell me 🙂

Hurry, there are only **3 spots**!

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Protein Balls

Follow Us On Insta!

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤