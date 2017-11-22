10 Surprising Fitness | Nutrition Facts |Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

There are many myths about fitness and nutrition. You’ll hear one thing and one week later, hear the opposite thing about that fact or myth. Through my research, I would like to give you some fun facts about fitness and nutrition, that I hope will be new information for you!

Getting into shape will cause you to gain weight. If you haven’t heard by now, when it comes to fat loss progress, don’t rely completely on that pesky scale. The scale can’t differentiate how much of you is muscle and how much is fat. Try taking photos to keep tabs on how your body is changing, toning, and defining.

Working out does not mean you can eat whatever you want. Granted, you will still be able to enjoy your favorite foods, but only in moderation. If you eat bad foods everyday and fail on the proper nutrition end, eventually your progress will not only stop, but probably backlash as well.

You don’t need to spend a bunch of money. Working out and adapting new habits does not mean you need a gym membership, personal trainer, fancy equipment, or nutritionist. Workout programs can be found free online, as well as meal guides and even grocery list ideas. Do some research to see what you can find!

You don’t need to eat every 2-3 hours, every other hour, or exactly 3 times a day. You can eat whenever you are actually hungry. For some people, it works for them to eat small meals, every 2-3 hours. But others feel better eating 3 times a day, or even some 2 times a day. Each person is different and this is not a one-size-fits-all.

If healthy food has to tell you it’s healthy, it probably isn’t. What I mean by this is that manufacturers will label their foods in such a way to persuade us to buy it. By labeling things “low fat” or “sugar free”, they are making them appear as healthy options. However, if you take a closer look, you will see that these things still contain in-comprehensible chemicals and components such as Splenda. Do apples have a label that reads “high in fiber”, “natural”, or “good for you”?

Not all calories are equal. A happy meal from McDonalds that has 500 calories, is not the same calories as a 500 calorie meal containing baked boneless skinless chicken breast, brown rice, and mixed broccoli and cauliflower. Isn’t a calorie a calorie? Sort of. The McDonalds meal has a lot less nutrition and more chemicals. The chicken breast, rice and broccoli, will provide your body with sustenance, nutrients, and help your body build muscle and keep you fuller for longer.

Eat vegetables with a fat. Whether it’s a salad, a sandwich, or a free plate of foods, try to pair a healthy fat with your vegetables. The fat will help the body better absorb the nutrients from the vegetables!

Exercise improves your mental health. Exercise releases endorphins that make you happier and helps relieve your stress. Think of your sweat pouring out the toxic ick in your body making your mind feel sad or stressed.

Cinnamon is a power-spice! Cinnamon is an antioxidant that helps aid weight loss and regulates your blood sugar!