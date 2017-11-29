Oh My Gosh Guys!!

My article on Society19 is currently in a contest! The more likes, shares, and comments it gets on Facebook, the closer I am to winning and being featured AND winning $100 😀 The contest runs through until 5pm on December 5th. So read, like, share, enjoy and help get my article to the top! Go to our Facebook page (search @ladieslattesandlifting on Facebook) and like, share, comment, engage with the post pinned to the top of the page. I love you guys for doing this!!

Source: Top 5 Eclectic Places In Greensboro North Carolina – Society19