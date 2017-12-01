With over 1,000 Shares we are getting there! We still aren’t in first place but we have a few more days to get there. Remember, this goes until December 5th, so continue sharing, commenting, liking, tagging friends, and of course, physically going to the places mentioned: Geeksboro Coffee & Beverage Company Insomnia Cookies Eclectic By Nature Crafted – the Art of the Taco Scuppernong Books as I’m sure they’d appreciate you to check them out 🙂
#greensboro #greensboroliving #northcarolina #UNCG #tatestreet #coffee #writing #blogging #student #shareit #pinit #tagafriend
Source: Top 5 Eclectic Places In Greensboro North Carolina – Society19
One Comment
[…] SOURCE […]
LikeLike