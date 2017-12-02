ThredUp Unboxing | Review | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

Ya’ll may have read a post of mine on ThredUp a while back. If you haven’t, go check that out to learn a bit more about them. They are a really great online thrift store that offers killer brands, in great shape, at amazing prices.

Here are some of the items from the box I just received with their retail prices and what I actually paid for them:

ThredUp Unboxing

First things first, during Christmas, ThredUp adds this awesome Thrifty Things sheet that shows you how to up-cycle things such as the box, tissue paper, tags, and they even add some fun stickers. It’s a super neat way to reuse these materials for the upcoming holidays.

I only bought a few things this order, but I have one coming right behind it and a larger one behind that…sshhhh, don’t tell my husband. 😀

I got this really pretty, cream-colored sweater from Mossimo. It’s very cozy and has nice details in it.

The next item is this beautiful, classy black jacket with an angled zipper. I like how it zips at an angle instead of straight up. It gives it a slightly edgy look.

Finally I bought these adorable navy blue polka dotted flats by Dexter. I wear flats quite often to the office (our floors are original wood from nearly 100 hundred years ago. Not heels-friendly).

