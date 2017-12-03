MyoCafe Gourmet Coffee |Review | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

Thanks to Tyler Sherfield for hooking me up with a sample, I tried this gourmet coffee called MyoCafe. MyoCafe Black Coffee is made with a super herb, Ganoderma. Ganoderma is a mushroom that is said to be used to cure serious illnesses and even has anti-tumor properties.

While this coffee is said to give you a lot of energy, I didn’t necessarily note that, but I only had it once. I will warn you, if you are not used to drinking black coffee, you won’t like this coffee black. I always drink my coffee black, and I like very strong coffee. But to many people, black coffee is too bitter. MyoCafe black coffee is a little bitter because of the Ganoderma. Still, you can add sugar and cream as desired, but that sort of defeats the whole “healthy” purpose. 🙂

MyoCafe does have other flavors. You may want to try the Latte or even the Hot Chocolate!

I’m very curious, have you ever heard of this coffee? If so, what did you think? And if not, would you give it a shot?

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤