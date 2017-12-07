ThredUp Unboxing | Review | 2 | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

I just did a ThredUp Unboxing and Review last week, but here is another, and I have yet 1 more coming in later this week 😀 Yes, I am a little spoiled. Yes, I may have a problem. At least I admit it 🙂 Checkout the things I got in this box and be sure to head on over and see what you can find for yourself! The retail prices and what I bought them for from ThredUp are below!

ThredUp Unboxing

This box consisted of two pairs of pants, a sweater, a tank top, and a cardigan/blazer that would be perfect for the office.

I love these pants I got! They are Old Navy brand, skinny fit, and ankle-length. I can easily wear them under boots or with flats and they are cute enough for me to wear to the offices and dress up to business casual.

I loved these pants from Old Navy so much in fact, that I bought a similar pair 🙂 These are gray with darker gray cheetah print. I love cute, funky pants!

I have very few t-shirts, but this one from H&M caught my eye for some reason. I haven’t tried it on yet, but it’d make a great top to go with the gray Old Navy pants!

I wear shirts, like camisoles, under most of my tops (I think I’ve said before, I don’t like my tops to dip between my breasts) therefore, I tend to purchase one at least every other order. I really like this one from Merona though, it’s form-fitting and comfortable, but not clingy.

I am a sucker for pretty much anything Charlotte Russe ❤ And this pink, light-weight sweater was no different! It’s pretty, feminine, and very soft.

Last but not least, I bought this very nice A’Reve cardigan. It’s not too heavy, and has silk, ruffled edging. It’s soft, feminine and will be a great addition to my office attire.

