ThredUp |Unboxing | Review | 3 | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

What better feeling is there in this world than buying yourself (almost) new clothes? Clothes in general. Something nice, just for yourself, just because. I experience that feeling every time I receive and open my polka dot box.

Within this past week, I believe I have received 3 boxes, each of which you can see here and here. Let’s see everything I received in yesterday’s box, and just a quick note, *whispers*I saved over $400! 🙂

ThredUp Unboxing

This box consisted of 2 cardigans, 4 tops, 1 skirt, and 1 jacket. Let’s begin with our cozy cardigans.

This is a very light-weight, beautifully colored cardigan that I am proud to add to my collection. It is by Max Studio, and since I work in a cold office, it will be worn often. 🙂

This peach colored, knitted cardigan is a steal from Tommy Hilfiger. It is warm, thicker, perfect for the chilly weather right now.

This long sleeved shirt from Forever 21 is really cool. I’m all about having unique pieces in my closet, so this will be a nice addition. Added bonus: It fits like a dream.

This fun, glittery, flowy top is from Carmen Marc Valvo. Although it is flowy, it actually looks amazing and gives me a beautiful shape. Sometimes flowy things make me thick, bulky, or generally unattractive. They tend to swallow me and make my upper body look as if I am wearing a bag!

This light-weight sweater from YAL New York is super soft, so soft in fact that it might be cashmere. I haven’t put it to the test yet, but I’ll let you know!

This beautiful lace peplum top from H&M has a lace up back. Very feminine and sexy, I can’t wait to wear it.

This is a gorgeous skirt from Sugarlips. Unfortunately, I can only wear it if I tuck in a sweater or something. It is only a smidge to big, but it was a final sale so there’s no returning it. Worse comes to worse, it wouldn’t take much to take it in just a little bit.

Finally I bought this killer Andrea jacket. It has leather on the arms, gold buttons, and animal print. It has removable shoulder pads too so you can look extra rocker-chic. Again, I love having unique pieces in my closet. You never know what you might need for a special occasion!

