10 Day #NOLABELS Challenge | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

Beginning December 26th, I am leading a #nolabels challenge. This challenge I have been doing (since December 15th) and will be doing again after Christmas. It is only 10 days, and it is great to detox the body from sugar and jump start weight loss. I am doing it to detox because I get addicted to sugar very easily, and before beginning this it was so bad, I had to do something to break that addiction.

The way the challenge works is simple: Only eat real, whole foods and you cannot have anything with a label or that has been processed.

If you’re new to this, you might be concerned with what you actually are able to eat. You can have meats, eggs, almond milk (or soy), protein powder, vegetables (besides potatoes, beets, and squash), fruits, nuts, nut butters, olive oil, coconut oil, seeds, anything whole and that is one ingredient.

Unfortunately, this is the hardest for me, you cannot have coffee. You also cannot have flour or grains, including rice, bread, quinoa, etc. The idea is to rid the body of possible allergens (i.e. gluten, etc.) and sugars. After 10 days, depending on how you feel and your own personal decision, you are welcome to add back in the potatoes, rice, coffee, that sort of thing. I do urge you though, to continue to stay away from processed foods, sugars, and alcohols as much as possible.

Now, in regards to being lost at first at what you can eat, I have put together some whole food smoothie recipes, which are great for snacks and breakfast, as well as some snack ideas.

Some other great meal ideas would be:

Breakfast:

-Fried eggs with ground turkey, peppers, and an orange

-Scrambled eggs with avocado and a banana

-1 fried egg, steak, walnuts, and berries

Lunch

-Leafy greens with peppers, onions, carrots, cucumber and chicken (or protein of choice) olive oil optional if you need dressing

-Shredded cabbage with carrots and chicken

-Butter lettuce leaf bowls stuffed with ground beef (or ground turkey), peppers, and avacado

Dinner

-Steak, Asparagus, and Red Peppers

-Ground turkey over cauliflower rice with green beans

-Roasted broccoli and cauliflower with a hamburger (or turkey burger) patty and onions

Also, you’ll be surprised at how much you eat if you do this correctly. I have been consuming a lot, but it has been a lot of good foods. I keep sliced carrots and celery and an apple with me at all times, and usually keep a protein shake made in case I get hungry. I also have small turkey burgers on hand.

You can use seasonings such as pepper, red pepper, oregano, rosemary, that sort of thing to season your food how you like. Experiment! I would suggest either staying away from salt altogether, or using very little.

Be sure to drink plenty of water too!

