Christmastime 2017

I tend to like to do a very special Christmas post to remind us what this time of year is about, look back on the year, tell you what I am thankful for, what I look forward to for the new year, and wish you all well. Let’s begin with a quick look back and everything that happened this year, and I will tell you the things I am most thankful for.

Year 2017 | Lookback

This year started with me planning my wedding . I was stressed out, excited, everything felt surreal and new. We learned quite a few things along the way and enjoyed every single moment. We even started our April Lower Body Challenge to prepare for the honeymoon!

I began building my stand within the fitness industry more and began to blog much more frequently.

As the year progressed and we fell into our married life of love and laughter, we purchased our first home! What a journey that was!

I also had my first fitness photo shoot, that was a lot of fun and my photographer was amazing!

I also graduated!

I am so thankful for this life, my husband, my new family, the friends whom have stuck by me. I am thankful for our beautiful house and our love that makes it a home. I am blessed to have found my life’s partner, because he is truly wonderful to me. We know each other, yet we are still constantly learning. He’s a beautiful man with the strength to keep me steady and the kindness to warm my heart.

Year 2018 | Looking Forward

I am excited for 2018! I hope to achieve new career goals, I will be completing another degree, we get to celebrate our 1 year anniversary, I am hoping to grow this blog. There is so much to look forward to this coming year. I have many prayers that big things happen for myself and my family.

This year around the house we plan on fencing in our back yard and growing a small garden. I look forward to improving our home!

Thank You

I would like to say thank you to all of my wonderful friends, both virtual and in person. My audience, you guys are amazing and I hope that some of what I post helps you in some way. I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and a great year of 2018. Keep growing as a person and getting stronger.

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤

