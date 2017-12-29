Ellie Giveaway |Activewear | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

Ellie Giveway

Giveaway made possible by my partnership with Ellie Activewear.

It’s Friday and the New Year’s weekend! What better way to celebrate than honoring my audience and sharing a little freebie with them, right?!

If you haven’t seen this month’s Ellie #decemberbox, check that out here! I am giving away this month’s outfit (bra, crop top, and leggings) to one lucky winner. The bra is a small, the top is extra small, and the leggings are extra small.

I LOVE this outfit and it fits perfectly. Working out doesn’t mean you can’t look cute.

To enter, comment below telling me you want it! For a bonus entry, go to my Instagram, like the photo and leave a comment telling me you commented on the blog as well. And be sure to follow Ellie’s Instagram page for ANOTHER entry. Be sure to let me know you followed them as well. 🙂

I will announce the winner next Friday, January 5th. Also: YOU MUST LIVE IN THE USA to be able to win.

Have a great weekend and HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram,

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤

Help Our Blog!