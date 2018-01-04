Essential Oils: Things You Should Know | Guest Post | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

When I was approached by Colleen McGeorge about doing a guest post on our blog about essential oils, I was thrilled to have someone knowledgeable about an area I am uneducated in. While I may not always have experience or knowledge in some areas, such as oils, I love offering you, my readers, the opportunities to learn and try things for yourselves. You never know what might work for you! Please read this article and reach out to her if you have further questions or interests!

Why Essential Oils

Today I got up at 5:30 and went to the gym. I do that every Tuesday morning, but today there was one difference. Today I turned 50!

Just 5 years ago, I was unable to get through the day without taking a nap (and in my world, a nap was at least 2 hours long). I couldn’t exercise because I was so tired and in so much pain. I couldn’t even stand the thought of it! The only food I wanted was food loaded with sugar or carbs, and my mood – well, you didn’t want to even look at me wrong, or I’d snap your head off. And to top it all off, I was on about 6 different prescriptions – to combat the fatigue, pain, and mood. Whew – I was a chocolate mess – literally!

Then I discovered Young Living…by using their essential oils to increase my energy, boost my immunity and strength, combat my sugar cravings, and improve my mood, I was able to start changing my habits, lifestyle, and really my LIFE completely. I had a desire to learn more about what I was putting on and in my body, through my food, personal care products, cleaning products, air, and so on; did it lead to life or disease?

Did you know that the air you breathe INSIDE your home is 5-10 times more polluted than the air OUTSIDE your home? Yup, candles, air fresheners, detergents, dryer sheets, and so on clog your air with chemicals and toxins, some of which are known cancer causers. The average woman uses products with at least 80 different chemicals before their first cup of coffee.

Well no more! I didn’t want to blindly and ignorantly intake any more chemicals, carcinogens, or toxins anymore! What about you? Don’t you want to know what dangers are lurking in your everyday life? Wouldn’t you like to breathe cleaner air inside your home? Don’t you want to boost your family’s immunity without synthetic chemicals? Wouldn’t you like to trust the products absorbed into your skin? YES of course you would, so read on…

What Are Essential Oils?

Essential oils are aromatic, volatile liquids distilled from shrubs, flowers, trees, roots, bushes, and seeds and are basically the life blood of the plant. They are their first line of defense. They are the plants’ way to heal and repair themselves. And they are God’s gift to us. “And God said, “Behold, I have given you every plant yielding seed that is on the face of all the earth, and every tree with seed in its fruit. You shall have them for food.” ” Genesis 1:29. Did you know that plant cells have chemical structures that are similar to that found in human cells and tissues. That was by design by our amazing Creator.

How Do Essential Oils Work?

I am ONLY referring to Young Living essential oils when talking about these methods. I CANNOT recommend using any oil bought in a store. Check out seedtoseal.com for reasons you can trust Young Living products.

Because the molecules of essential oils are so small, they work on a cellular level. That means they can penetrate the cell wall and target specific receptors. They are also adaptogenic — meaning they go where they are needed and work until they are no longer needed.

How Do You Use Essential Oils?

There are 3 ways to use essential oils — topically, aromatically, and internally. Aromatically is the most popular method in the US. That is simply smelling the oils from the bottle, on your hands, or putting them in a diffuser. They reach your blood stream within 3 seconds of breathing them in. Amazing!! I love breathing in my Peace and Calming oil from Young Living to return my self to a state of — well — peace and calming…Are you looking for a little less chaos in your home? Reach for Peace & Calming essential oil blend, which is a sweet-smelling blend of Tangerine, Ylang Ylang, Orange, and more. It’s an easygoing, relaxing scent that you can diffuse in living spaces or just keep in the kids’ diaper bag for a quick aromatic boost that makes your world seem a little calmer.

You can also use them topically, meaning putting them straight on location. For example, I use Peppermint oil before and after working out to rejuvenate my mind and body. Peppermint oil creates a cool, tingling sensation on the skin, making it a favorite for sports massage. Within 30 minutes of application, the oils have reached every cell in my body. WHAT?!?

The last way is through ingestion. You will hear lots of people yelling about the dangers of this, and I agree — unless you are using Young Living Essential Oils specifically labeled for ingestion. Because of our Seed to Seal promise, you know you will ONLY be getting pure essential oil. For example, I use Lemon Vitality in my water to give me a little extra energy. Lemon vitality provides an invigorating citrus flavor that can add a bright, dynamic flavor to many dishes. Its versatility in sweet and savory recipes is what makes this fruit a popular item in kitchens around the world.

What Makes Essential Oils So Great?

Because our emotions are centered in our limbic lobe, which is also directly linked to our olfactory system (think sense of smell), essential oils can have a dramatic effect on our emotions, mental and spiritual state, and memories. Anxiety, depression, fear, anger, and joy all emanate from this region. The limbic lobe also contains the hypothalamus, which is our hormone control center, and hormones can affect every system in our bodies. In fact, with the wide range of essential oils, we can support EVERY system in your body and boost your immunity to get you living above the wellness line.

What Now?

Now you let me help you start increasing your wellness. With a systematic approach based on your personal needs and budget, we can start transitioning you from chemical-laden products to those that will lead to life — not disease.

I can do FREE consultations to see where to get you started, and you can check out some more information at here. Follow me on Instagram and on Facebook.

Thanks for reading! If you want to guest blog, let me know! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤

Help Our Blog!