100 PushUps Project | Mini Workout | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

Hello my happy and wonderful people. 🙂 Pushups are a basic, but very effective, calisthenic movement. In this workout, I have given you 10 moves, each a variation of the basic pushup, for a total of 100 pushups. Enjoy!

If you need help with a move, visit our YouTube Channel.

100 Pushups Mini Workout

Checkout the video here.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram,

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤

Help our Blog!

Browse Workout Plans at BodyBuilding.com All Access.

