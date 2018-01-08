Ellie’s January Box | Discount Code|Band Loop Mini Circuit | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

It’s the New Year and there are so many things to do and accomplish this year. To start it off right, we got our #januaryellie from Ellie.com and it is AMAZING! Let’s take a peek at this month’s box and stay tuned for the discount code and mini workout! 🙂

Ellie January Unboxing

This month, Ellie sent me their awesome 5-piece box which consists of a 3-piece outfit and 2 accessories.

How cute is this tank though!? It fits very nicely and has a racer back so it shows off my back muscles. The leggings by Bally are slimming and have a sheer white panel at the calf with black portions criss-crossing to add an edge.

I mean, look at my booty in these babies! The bra is also very comfortable and feels like cotton.

The accessories consist of a little bag which would be perfect to stuff your makeup into and put it in your gym bag. Also, there is a pack of 3 different levels of resistance loops which is what you will use in the workout below.

To checkout the full Unboxing Video, just go HERE.

To get your #januaryellie box today, go HERE and use code FAITH15 for 15% off of your first box!

Resistance Loops Mini Workout

To see the Instructional Video, go HERE.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram,

Love Ya’ll A Latte<3

Help Our Blog!