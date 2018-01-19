Best Workout Equipment for Training at Home | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

Starting an at home gym can be complicated and confusing if you aren’t sure what you need or how some machines work. For at-home gym essentials, see my previous post Top 5 Essentials for Your At-Home Workout Room. But what about equipment?

Best Workout Equipment for At-Home Training

Pull Up Bar I find this to be crucial, so whether you make your own, purchase a stand, or get one to hang over the door frame, you will see incredible results by using one of these.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weights I won’t ever be able to say it enough: Invest in these! They will save you money and give you gains!

Heart Rate Monitor It doesn’t have to be FitBit, it doesn’t have to be fancy, it just has to work! Purchase a heart rate monitor to track which zone you are in, and get the most out of your workout. It will also help you to stay safe!

Kettlebell These are so effective, yet people seem to deem them lesser than dumbbells even! Be sure you keep one of these handy. Kettlebell swings are one of the most effective moves there is. All you really need is one!

Medicine Ball Medicine balls are so much fun to add to your workouts. It can be a nice tool to use in balance training and for some wall-ball. Adding it in place of dumbbells offers variety to your training and new challenges.

Elliptical If there were only one piece of large equipment I would recommend, it would be the elliptical. Supplementing your cardio and HIIT routines with these machines will get your body and heart pumping. Not sure where to start with these? Take a look at Reviews.com as they breakdown the Best Elliptical Machines.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram,

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤

Help Our Blog!