Here Come New Ideas For Coffee | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

Although we are also about coffee, we do not talk about it nearly enough. That is why today’s post is all about coffee and new ideas on how to use coffee. Sure, it’s a delicious beverage…warm or cold…frothy or smooth. But, did you know it has way farther uses? Read on coffee lovers, to fall even more in love with this dark java.

Seasoning

Yes loves, you can make a special coffee seasoning to go on your steaks or roasts. It’s actually a fairly simple rub:

I have yet to try this, but it sounds amazing! This same source brought me to another must-try discovery.

Crock Pot Roast Beef with Coffee

I’m all for an easy, crock pot meal. It’s also, usually, a healthy meal because I like to make carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower with my roasts. And now COFFEE?!

Check out this awesome recipe:

DIRECTIONS Brew a pot of freshly ground coffee. Make 5 deep slits around the top and sides of the roast. Push the whole cloves of garlic down into the slits. Rub meat with pepper and salt. Place roast, mushrooms and onion in crock pot. Pour 1 1/2 cups coffee over the meat. Cook on low setting for 6 hours. Remove beef from crock pot and pour the drippings into a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. In a separate bowl, combine the cornstarch and water and add slowly to the saucepan, stirring constantly. Simmer until thickened to desired consistency. Serve with potatoes, noodles or rice Source: Genius Kitchen I must make this while the weather is cold!

Body Scrub

Did you know that coffee helps with cellulite and firming skin? True story. Just take some coffee grounds (like those still sitting in your coffee filter from this morning’s brew), and, using a circular motion, massage onto skin. I like to do this in the shower because it can be messy. But this will help increase blood flow to the area, making the skin firmer and more toned, therefore, it can help reduce cellulite! Thank you coffee!

Coffee in the Air

I’m sure, by now, everyone has seen it on Pinterest, put some coffee beans in a glass dish and set a vanilla candle on top. As the candle burns, your home will smell like coffee and vanilla. Mmmm….

To take it 1 step farther, why not make your own real coffee candle? Like Instructables here! Sounds pretty easy and cheap. A single candle can cost you $8 or more, but this recipe reuses candles you already have! Cool, I feel like I’m saving the planet.

Fertilizer

Finally, we can use coffee as a much better-smelling fertilizer option. 🙂 Coffee will improve drainage, water retention, and aeration of the soil. It can keep away slugs and snails, as well as be used as a mulch! Don’t freak out though, earthworms are big fans of coffee…almost as much as we are! And while tomatoes aren’t really fans, root veggies, such as radishes and carrots, react very well!

Do you have any other uses for coffee you would like to add? Comment below and contact us if you would like to be a guest blogger!

Follow Us On Insta,

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤

Help Our Blog!