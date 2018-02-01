Glasstic Water Bottle, It’s Glasstastic! | Review | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

What’s up homies? Haha, well, I tried a new introduction and it just doesn’t sound right! Let’s start over….

The weather is getting warmer here in North Carolina! You know what that means – hydrate, hydrate, HYDRATE!

Finding a good water bottle, that is also pretty, can be a tough job. Thank goodness I came across Glasstic, the glass water bottle.

At first I was like “Hmmm…”, then I was like “Ah!”, now I’m like “AHA!” Because I wasn’t sure how this 100% shatterproof puppy was going to happen. But thanks to Glasstic for shipping me one (in my favorite color), I got to see and use this bottle. Keep on reading for my thoughts!

Glasstic Water Bottle Review

When I received this purple Glasstic Water Bottle, I was surprised to find it was much lighter than I was expecting. The glass itself is pretty thick, so the lightweight feel was a plus. Who wants to lug around a heavy bottle all day?

These bottles come in different colors, designs, and even have inserts, so you can change the look of your bottle. For us girls, this is pretty cool!

Since these are glass, they are BPA free, which means you do not have to worry about nasty chemicals.

The design of the flip lid, with a lock and unlock feature, ensures a leak-proof bottle. This design also comes apart easily, making for easy washing by hand or in the dishwasher.

If there were one thing I had to say is a con with this bottle, it would be that it is only 16 ounces. To many, that is plenty, however, I am used to carrying a 32 ounce water bottle. But to this I say “Oh well. More steps on my FitBit to refill!”

Overall, this is a beautifully designed water bottle that ensure no spills or leaks, and that’s a win for me! Glasstic is Glasstastic!

Follow me on Facebook and Instagram for more content!

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤