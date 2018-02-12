Adore Me |Review | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

Just In Time for Valentine’s Day ❤

I am a smaller chested female, but I enjoy finding cute, sexy lingerie, bras, and panties to fit and complement my small frame, however difficult a task it may be! Over the years, brands like Victoria’s Secret have phased their way out of my life, their styles no longer peeking my interest. I tried AdoreMe a few years ago, after seeing it a couple times on the media channels. I have been a customer for at least two years now, and a satisfied one at that, so I thought I would share!

AdoreMe Review

While I have tried many lingerie brands, it’s always the question of 1) How will it fit and 2) Will it hold up after multiple washes? AdoreMe is a simple 10 across the board AND for their customer service to boot!

First off, AdoreMe has an optional subscription thing (like Fabletics and the shoe brands…Dazzle something? ) where you “subscribe” and get your first set for $24.95 I think? But you can skip every month you want and not be charged. When you order your 5th set from them, your next is FREE! I have order bra and panty sets, lingerie sets, lounge wear sets, and activewear sets from them over the years and have loved them all.

My test with their customer service actually happened a month ago. My husband and I bought our first home in September, and when I placed my AdoreMe order I had forgotten to change my address. I messaged customer service and they were kind enough to credit me and allow me to re-purchase. SWEET! Thanks guys!

I have never had an issue with any of the items fitting me properly and comfortably, and I have purchased different styles of bras and panties as well. This is so important to me, especially being less endowed, there can be gaps in the way my bra fits, but not with AdoreMe.

