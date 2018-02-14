Why Your Health And Fitness Never Work Out The Way You Plan | Water Challenge | Ladies, Lattes, And Lifting

I am a fitness and wellness coach, but it hasn’t always been this way, you know? I was once where you are now. I wanted to start, but I didn’t know how. I needed to talk to someone, but I wasn’t sure who. Let me first say, if you guys need help starting, please reach out to me. I want to help you. We can chat, no strings attached, just drop me a line and I will help you make that first step.

Why Your Healthy Intentions Never Work Out

What is the reason behind this? True lack of motivation? A busy life? No time? No money? Maybe all of the above or something else. Bottom line: you. Because of you, plain and simple. Because somewhere inside of you, you are still lacking that intrinsic motivation.

I’m not saying your lazy or you don’t care, that’s not it. You want to change your habits, you’re sure of it. But if there’s a desire lacking and part of you subconsciously wonders “But do I really?”, it’s not going to happen.

How Do I Fix It?

Soul search and make a plan. List your reasons for why you want to change your lifestyle and how. If most of your reasons are extrinsic, such as ‘to look good’, ‘so people find me sexy’, ‘to wear skinny jeans’, chances are you still have some work to do. But if your reasons are more intrinsic, ‘To get strong’, ‘To improve my blood sugar’, ‘To be healthy’, then you’re on your way.

Making a plan and setting your goals can get a bit tougher. By all means, email me and we can walk through setting your goals together. Otherwise, if you do this on your own, be sure they are precise and small. Keep a journal too and, at least at first, log everything. Your goals, your feelings, your progress, etc.

It doesn’t have to be that hard you guys. The first step is always that toughest, but you can do it and I am here to support you.

21 Day Water Challenge

For some extra fun, try doing this water challenge #21daywaterchallenge. Remember, it takes 21 days to create a habit.

