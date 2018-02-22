Farm and Oven Review | All Natural Snack | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

I love products that taste like a treat, but offer my body nutrition so that I don’t feel guilty afterwards, by choosing empty calories to fill my belly. You can imagine my excitement then, when I discovered delicious bakery bites from Farm and Oven. Bread bites, muffin bites, cake bites, and brownie bites…..no I’m not kidding! Oh, they also have 40% of your daily veggies, fiber, and probiotics….YEA!

Farm and Oven Review

With 5 flavor combinations to choose from, these is something for everyone to enjoy from Farm and Oven. From Beet Dark Chocolate and Lemon Zucchini (my favorite), to Pumpkin Maple and Carrot Cinnamon, you can pick and choose your veggies for the day!

3 bites come in each packet, with 5 packs in each box. All flavors are under 200 calories per pack, contain 40% of your daily serving of vegetables, and contain no artificial colors, flavors, or added preservatives. The best part? If you are not 100% satisfied, Farm and Oven will let you get another flavor at NO COST!

Inspired by her daughter’s autism and picky eating, Kay Allison wanted to create something that was delicious, but provided her daughter, and herself, with the nutrients and vegetables they were both missing out on. Kay brought on her friend and business partner, Mike Senackerib, who was able to conduct these ideas into the current Farm and Oven brand.

If you’re not sure of which flavor to try first, I would recommend their sample pack.

Also, keep an eye out on our Instagram page as we will be having a couple of giveaways over the next two weeks, which will include some of Farm and Oven’s products!

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram,

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤