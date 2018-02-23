ThredUp Review 4: Designer Brands for Less

I am a glutton and I am not afraid to admit to anybody that, when it comes to clothes, especially designer brands, I have very little self control. As you can see from my other, previous, orders. Therefore, you cannot blame me for placing another order through ThredUp after they emailed me about the thousands of designer brands, all starting at $1.99 in celebration of President’s Day! Take a look at the beautiful tops I got, all for under $50!

ThredUp Order #4

This beautiful Gap top is short sleeved, with a front frill addition to the chest and has a slightly sheer appearance when it is on. It will be a perfect addition to my office wardrobe.

The next top (I’m wearing right now), is by Poetry and I was even happier with it when I tried it on. The top is teal and flowly, very lightweight, with gold buttons on the front. But the back flows a little longer, and then is gathered at the lower back and pulled together by another small, gold button so it gives your body some shape.

I have so many things in my closet that are from Divided by H&M and I love them all. The brand is a bit more casual, but all of the pieces have been sturdy, nice looking, and very comfortable. Therefore, I decided to add another undershirt to my cart when I saw this piece. 🙂

Forever 21 is not my favorite brand, I’m getting too old for their style I guess, and I am not a fan of scrunchy bottoms like this top, but I got it to tuck into my high-waisted black skirt for the office. For this, it will be perfect. The rest of it is flowy and the sleeves are 3/4 length.

Ah, Pull & Bear thank you for this wonderful, edgy tank! I don’t have enough fun tank tops in my closet and this one is better than a drab, ratty old thing! It’s girly and has a silk-like edging all the way around it.

If it weren’t for ThredUp, I wouldn’t have half as much of Banana Republic pieces in my closet as I do. Typically, they can get pretty spendy! This sleeveless top features a knit-like material with a gold zipper that runs up the back. Edgy, classy, and cute!

I had never heard of Ogle, but this top makes me want to know them better. I love the deep blue color and the entire back of it is sheer.

Another Gap purchase! Again, I needed more t-shirts in my wardrobe, just when things get really casual but I still want to look good! The front of this t is plain, but the deep purple stripe in the back is what captured me enough to buy it. It’s also super soft!

This black halter top is a simple and sexy, plus the ruffles will help fill out my otherwise small chest. 🙂 Designed by Imperial, I cannot wait to wear this with my lacy halter bra from AdoreMe.

Another basic t, this one is by Philosophy Republic, and yet again a blue shirt in this order! 😀 Cute, casual, and flowy, this light-weight t-shirt will be perfect as the weather warms and my husband and I can get back to walking and hiking!

I’m not exactly sure how this box turned so blue, but I didn’t have many blue items in my wardrobe anyways, so I am happy for more!

