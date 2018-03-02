Subscription Box: Ellie Activewear – March Collection

February is over, which means we have just a few weeks before Spring! Get your closet ready with some hot affordable workout wear by Ellie Activewear Subscription Box. See the full review below and use promo code FAITH15 from now thur March 10th to save 15% on your first Ellie Activewear box! Go here for your box.

Ellie Activewear March Collection

While I was a bit heartbroken to see that I did not get the accessories this month, I wasn’t expecting them every month. But I do really LOVE this month’s outfit! I like it a lot better than last months, and the fit is AMAZING!

First off, these pants are blueish-purple and white with a white sheer cut-out running up the thigh. They cut off mid-calf and fit very nice, and they have that silky feeling to them.

I apologize for my photo-taking skills lately…they haven’t been on point. But as you can see, the back of the bra top is very strappy and it’s a very comfortable bra! The bra is one of my favorites out of all of the Ellie collections I have ever received.

The final piece in this collection is a super soft white tank with a back mesh pattern. My only concern is that it is white and when I sweat, I tend to rub my face on my clothes, my gloves, and my towel. Any remaining makeup winds up there…so, I will probably have to save this tank for special occasions. 🙂

Go HERE to get this collection and use code FAITH15 for 15% off!

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤