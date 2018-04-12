Friend or Traitor?

Who are you to defy me and crush me? Who do you think you are to interrupt me, my views, or my feelings? Certainly you are not who I thought you were. You don’t care about me, you don’t even respect me enough to mend this divide that you yourself created with your entanglement.

You think you are better then I am, that your views somehow demand to be heard because they come from your lips, seemingly dripping like melted gold. You don’t see me or my beliefs as valid, therefore you continue to pulverize my words, speaking over my voice until it cannot even be heard.

You, your blatant disrespect when you told me you would cherish me. A friend by a label but a traitor by actions. You have no one to blame but yourself for the Disrupt you have created in our relationship, and no way to repair it.

– @ladieslattesandlifting

