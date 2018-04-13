The Moonlight is My Strength

You look so beautiful standing here beside of me tonight, looking out over the lake as the water ripples gently. I brought you here tonight, a special night it will soon be, to turn us into something more, something forever.

Your eyes shine brightly as you gaze up to me and I lose my train of thought. I often lose myself in your look, but I have to focus tonight, I have so much I want to say.

The Glimmer of the moonlight on the lake brightens the night around us and gives me the strength to get down on one knee and take your hands in mine. My words come out strong, but I feel as if I am outside of my own body, watching, listening but not really hearing.

The next thing I know, you are in my arms, kissing my face, laughing and smiling. It is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen and I will remember this moment everyday for the rest of my life.

– @ladieslattesandlifting

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram,

Help Our Blog!