Nextrino Vibrating Foam Roller: Review

I love when people give me the opportunity to try their products in exchange for a review. For one thing, it allows me to experiment, and for another, it gives me more to write about and help you guys learn about products you may not have realized are out there.

Take the Nextrino Vibrating Foam Roller by NextRoller for instance. I had no idea this product existed and was over the moon when they reached out to me to try it. I had been wanting to purchase a foam roller, but I didn’t really know where to start and hadn’t taken the time to do any research. How do you choose a foam roller out of all the options? Therefore, when NextRoller offered, I said sure!

Foam rolling is an inexpensive way to get a deep tissue massage by slowly rolling over the muscles. This technique breaks up adhesions and scar tissue, resulting in a faster recovery after a workout. This also increases the blood flow and will allow for better mobility and performance.

The Nextrino Vibrating Foam Roller has 3 speeds, it is rechargeable with a 4 hour estimated battery life and the cool thing is, it has a handle for carrying and it is super lightweight!

You may be wondering why to choose a vibrating foam roller over a traditional foam roller. Well, vibration has been proven to be therapeutic and help rehabilitate. It can also help relieve some of the sting that you may feel during foam rolling. Think of deep tissue massages, they can hurt in some spots. Sometimes, to get release it can be painful to work out the muscles and having the vibration induces distraction and different feelings to relieve that sting.

If you aren’t sure where to start with a foam roller, I would definitely give the Nextrino Vibrating Foam Roller a try. I really enjoy it and am very thankful they let me try it!

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram,

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤

Help Our Blog!