ThredUp Review: HUGE Haul | Now Accepting Men’s Clothing| Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

April 19, 2018 0 Comments

While Spring cleaning has been happening at my house, it is being replaced with some Spring shopping as well! I have been in the process of putting all of my heavier-wear (sweaters, large winter coats, etc) in the extra closet, while filling my current closet(s) up with new Spring and Summer outfits. Replenishing, I should say. Now, at another point in my life I would have done this is very short spurts. One top here, another top there, finally it’s May and I bought my first pair of shorts or dress, and so on. But with ThredUp I can make one purchase and in a single haul, have a good start to my new season wardrobe.

In this haul I have saved over $800….WOW! Let’s take a look:

 

HUGE ThredUP Haul

 I’m doing this in a way that is simpler for your reading, I don’t want an individual picture for every single item since I ordered so much. 🙂 Ooops. I do want to show you the awesome pieces I got and go through some of the brands.

Retail: $48
Thredup: $7.99

Aren’t these White Mountain flats gorgeous? They are seriously brand new.  There is cushion in them, almost like a foam, that makes them incredibly comfortable, perfect for work!

Banana-republic-top-thred-up

Retail: $38  ThredUp: $14

While this Banana Republic top was beautiful, it swallowed me and made me feel unflattering, so I wound up sending it back which was unfortunate.

l.e.i-pants-thredup

Retail: $18  ThredUp: $5.99

I am a sucker for adorable, printed pants and that is how I fell in love at first sight with these gorgeous L.E.I skinny pants. They are soft and fit so well! I wish I could have gotten 2 pairs!

Retail: $24 ThredUp: $8
Retail: $13 ThredUp: $5

Again with my printed pants! How rocking are these and this adorable t? This is already labelled as my next “Concert Outfit” and I was ecstatic to find the pants fit me so well!


thredup-pants-sheer-lace-blouse-nude-flats

I put this outfit together by myself, aren’t you proud? The flats are by Mossimo and were originally $25 but I scored them for $9! And look at the back detail…

mossimo-ballet-flats

The pants, also by Mossimo, were unfortunately too small (like petite??) and will be going back. But they were cute!

H.I.P.-Happening-In-The-Present-lace-sheer-top

The lacey, sheer light pink top is by H.I.P. -Happening In The Present and I am in love with everything about it! It enhances my waist (in a good way) and my chest. The top was only $15 at retail, I got it for $5.

Retail: $12 ThredUp: $5
Retail: $297 ThredUp: $8

My ladies will love this killer DKNY cardigan I basically stole for $8 :O Yup, retail was almost $300….incredible.

Retail: $208 ThredUp$12
Retail: $9 Thredup: 3

While we’re discussing theft, let’s not forget this original Rory Beca top that retails for over $200, yet I got it for $12. Hmm, crazy right ?! There is the original and then there is the Rory Beca for Forever 21. There’s a major difference in quality and price.

mossimo-dress-womens-apparel-burgundy-casual

Retail: $24  ThredUp $8.99

I don’t know what it is about the Mossimo brand, it’s not a designer label yet I do tend to purchase quite a few of their pieces, like this casual dress. I was excited to try it on and I really love it, I just need a belt to cinch the waist. I like to accentuate my waist when I can. 🙂

mossimo-top-womens-apparel

Retail $12  ThredUp $4.99

A great little top for work, and it goes perfectly with the floral pants above, this Mossimo top will be a nice little addition for my office life.

peach-royal-lace-coral-sheer-sleeveless-womens-top

Retail $12.99  ThredUp  $5.99

I love lace, don’t you? Well, this feminine top from Peach Royal is lacey, pink, and has a fully sheer back that just gives me all the feels. ❤

charlotte-russe-dressy-high-waisted-floral-shirts-womens

Top: Retail $12  Thredup $4.99    Shorts: Retail $27  ThredUp $7.99

ACH! How cute is this outfit though? I love these dressy Charlotte Russe shorts (I am a CR feign) with this knit crop top from January 7. This will be my go-to outfit for Orlando next month on our 1 year anniversary! We are going to beat the heat in *style*.

If ya’ll loved any of these awesome pieces, go here—->>>to see what else they have and get $10 when you sign up! You will love it, and they makes returns so easy if somethings not what you thought it was.

 

