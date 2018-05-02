5 Simple Breakfast Ideas | Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

They say it’s the most important meal of the day, but when you’re in rush, it’s really tough to take a moment and make a healthy, delicious breakfast. I have compiled 5 of my favorite, simple breakfast ideas. Check them out. 🙂

5 Simple Breakfast Ideas

Egg and Avocado on Toast

So simple yet delicious: Fry an egg the way you like, mash up some avocado and toast a slice of your favorite whole wheat toast. Spread the avocado on the toast, and top it off with your egg. Yum! It takes less than 10 minutes.

Powerful Fruit Smoothie

Smoothies are versatile, healthy, and refreshing. Try this green smoothie for a burst of energy and vitamins! Just peel your fruit, throw the ingredients into a blender, blend until smoothie and go!

Fill and Fuel with Oats

Start your day off right with a bowl of warm, filling oatmeal. Add some cinnamon, cacao powder, fruit, or nuts to add bigger boost of vitamins. Oatmeal feels like a comfort food, but it’s also very good for your body.

Fancy Fruit Parfait

These are so easy, but I love to layer them in a glass to make them look pretty and to feel fancy. 🙂 *Fancy glass not required* Take some Greek yogurt, a banana, some strawberries and your favorite nut! Throw some nuts on the bottom, layer yogurt, fruit and keep layering. Add a dash of cinnamon on top if you’re feeling frisky! This takes about 5 minutes.

Veggie Omelette, Oh My!

I love to make omelettes because when you do a good one, it feels amazing. Fill your omelette with mushrooms, peppers, and spinach. Mmm, good!

What are some of your simple breakfast ideas? Check out more recipes here and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤