Fitness and Health Pinterest Boards to Follow| Ladies, Lattes, and Lifting

We all love Pinterest, I know! It can take up countless hours and give great ideas from your home to your lifestyle.
As a fitness and health coach, guru, and and lover, I am always looking for new ways to challenge my body and new ways to eat healthy and deliciously. Therefore, I have rounded up 7 of my most favorite Pinterest boards. You should go follow them too. 🙂
My Favorite Fitness and Health Pinterest Boards
-
Fitmiss | Recipes
I love FitMiss products, and knowing ways to use them makes them even more enjoyable. Whether you us FitMiss, or another brand, this board has some delicious ideas!
-
Ladies, Lattes, and Lifitng | Body Challenges
You know we have some cool boards too! This is one of our newest boards so stay tune! Cool things are happening and our bodies are progressing. If you want to constantly challenge your body, follow this board!
-
Health & Work Out Tips
From recipes and workouts, to challenges and stretches, this board has a little bit of everything for even the most seasoned fitness gurus.
-
NC Bloggers Network |Health & Fitness
Together the NC Bloggers Network brings you tips for fitness, health, and self care. While many boards focus on the physical, this board consists of a lot of mental and emotional health as well.
-
BeachBody | Healthy Recipes
Hundreds of recipes that are delicious, good for you, and compliment your waistline await for you on this board. I may have tried a few, but there are so many more I am looking forward to giving a go!
-
Mealime | Recipes for One
I love their app so why wouldn’t I love their board?! Usually, my meals are for one and I don’t have time to spend an hour in the kitchen. These are perfect!
-
BodyBuilding | Ab & Core Workouts
BodyBuilding offers a lot of cool boards. In all honesty, I recommend you follow them as a whole 🙂
-
BodyBuilding | Health Hacks and Facts
See, they made a second appearance! Just follow them..all of them! 🙂
What are some of your favorite Pinterest Boards to follow?
Love Ya’ll A Latte ❤